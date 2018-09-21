Dominica Passport | Caribbean Recipes | Dominica Photos | Classified Ads | Search Jobs | Advertise here!

21 Sep 2018

40-IN-40 Dominica: Tell Your Stories and Win the Tickets to WCMF!

Veselo

Written by in Dominica Events

40-In-40 Dominica

40-In-40 is a social media campaign created by Anichi Development to illicit civic pride in Dominicans, while demonstrating to the greater world the island’s tourism and investment potential. In the forty days leading up to Dominica’s 40th independence anniversary, the campaign will populate social media with visual stories depicting the country’s rich history, achievements and trailblazing initiatives for this new green economy. The campaign will be executed using Anichi Development’s Instagram and Facebook pages and all content will be branded with the hashtag #40in40Dominica.

40-in-40 will officially start on September 25.

*Themed Weeks*

  • Sept 25 – Sept 30: Places and Architecture
  • Oct 01 – Oct 07: Trade and Industry
  • Oct 08 – Oct 14: People
  • Oct 15 – Oct 21: History
  • Oct 22 – Oct 28: Cuisine
  • Oct 29 – Nov 03: Citizenship by Investment

The winners of competitions will receive two season passes to the World Creole Music Festival, Oct 26 – 28.

For more details about competition and campaign please see the 40-In-40 Dominica official page.

