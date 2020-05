Most people might think that Dominica’s first inhabitants were the Arawaks, and then came the Caribs or Kalinagos as they’re known today. But the truth of the fact — the Ortorids were the first inhabitants of Dominica. They traveled up the island chain from South American around 3100 B.C and lived on the island up until around 400 B.C. If you didn’t know…now you know!

