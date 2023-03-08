Dominica Passport | Caribbean Recipes | Dominica Photos | Classified Ads | Search Jobs | Advertise here!

7 Mar 2023

Witness the Majestic Leatherback Turtles Nesting in Dominica

Chris

Written by in Dominica Travel Guide

Get ready to be amazed by one of the largest sea turtle species in the world – the Leatherback turtles!

These incredible creatures embark on a journey spanning thousands of miles from North America and Europe to the protected black sand beaches of Dominica for nesting.

It’s that time of the year again – turtle season!

Plan a visit to the stunning Nature Island of Dominica for a chance to witness these magnificent and protected species in a safe and secure environment.

Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to observe these endangered creatures up close and personal.

For more information on how you can experience this awe-inspiring natural wonder…>>click here!

