Witness the Majestic Leatherback Turtles Nesting in Dominica

Get ready to be amazed by one of the largest sea turtle species in the world – the Leatherback turtles!

These incredible creatures embark on a journey spanning thousands of miles from North America and Europe to the protected black sand beaches of Dominica for nesting.

It’s that time of the year again – turtle season!

Plan a visit to the stunning Nature Island of Dominica for a chance to witness these magnificent and protected species in a safe and secure environment.

Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to observe these endangered creatures up close and personal.

